USC's Williams, Alabama's Anderson lead AP All-America team
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is one of three Southern California players to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team. Trojans offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Local Prep Scores from Saturday 12/10
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM
-
Royall Boys Basketball Defeats Mauston in Juneau County Battle
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2022 at 8:29 PM
-
Bice: Internal campaign calendar shows Tim Michels kept a light schedule late in the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels' work schedule was a source of frustration for former four-time Gov. Tommy Thompson, an early Michels' backer.
-
Local Prep Scores from Friday night
by WRJC WebMaster on December 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM
-
5 takeaways from a new report on Lincoln Hills, Wisconsin's troubled youth prison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM
A court-ordered monitor found "high levels" of confining youth to their cells and little time in the prison's classrooms or face-to-face with teachers.
-
Green Bay inches closer to perfect score in LGBTQ rights, though not every space in city...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Ten points shy of a perfect score in LGBTQ rights, the city of Green Bay takes steps to better serve, support and protect its LGBTQ residents.
-
USPS carrier shot and killed while delivering mail on Milwaukee's north side, police say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM
Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office has confirmed that a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot and killed in the city Friday night.
-
New interactive nature journal for Toft Point created by UWGB program to be available...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The book features original illustrations of the flora and fauna of Toft Point, poetry and space for visitors to write and sketch their observations
-
Secretary Karen Timberlake steps down from Wisconsin Department of Health Services
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Karen Timberlake is stepping down from the agency after overseeing the state's COVID vaccine rollout and response to monkeypox
