US urges meat companies to ensure they don't use child labor
The Biden administration is urging U.S. meat processors to make sure children aren’t being hired illegally to perform dangerous jobs at their plants. The call comes after an investigation over the past year found more than 100 kids working overnight…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Door County Candle owners win big - really big - on NBC game show 'The Wall'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 8:39 PM
Christiana and Nic Trapani plan to use the money for business improvements and expansion following the success of their Ukraine Candle relief efforts.
-
Family files lawsuit against Ascension St. Elizabeth for daughter's death
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 12, 2023 at 8:16 PM
The family of Grace Schara filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court.
-
Two bodies found after Crivitz house fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM
As the fire was being suppressed, the bodies were located.
-
Indigenous writers decry planned destruction of literary exhibit at Wisconsin Center in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM
The exhibit, 'Portals and Writings Celebrating Wisconsin Authors,' was installed at the Milwaukee convention center in 1998.
-
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM
-
Fox News will host August Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 12, 2023 at 6:06 PM
Fox News is partnering with former Gov. Scott Walker's group Young America's Foundation and streaming website Rumble to host the debate.
-
Baldwin announces U.S. Senate reelection bid
by Bob Hague on April 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM
Saying “the stakes have never been higher and our work isn’t over yet,” Wisconsin Democrat, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has announced she’ll seek a third six-year term in 2024. The 61-year-old Madison native defeated […]
-
Best, Joshua R. Age 46 of Mauston & Formerly of Portage
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM
-
Necedah Man Arrested for 4th Offense OWI
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.