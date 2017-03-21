US surgeon pleads guilty after New Zealand crash kills 2
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 63-year-old Wisconsin heart surgeon who was on vacation in New Zealand with his wife pleaded guilty to careless driving charges Tuesday after police say he caused an accident while attempting a U-turn on a…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
