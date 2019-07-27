US Army Corps Of Engineers Takes Public Input On Mississippi River Plan

The St. Paul-based office of the U-S Army Corps of Engineers has been taking public input on how land along the Mississippi River is used. Two meetings this week have been held in Onalaska and Red Wing, Minnesota. The Corps is adjusting is Upper Mississippi Master Plan this year. Topics at the two meetings include land-use management and design, resources and recreational uses. This is the first update for the plan in eight years and it isn’t final yet.

Source: WRJC.com





