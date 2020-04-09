Updates for Juneau County COVID 19

Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 31,424

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 2885

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 843 (29%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 111

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 5

Wisconsin corrections officials say they don’t know how three more inmates in the state’s prison system contracted the coronavirus.

The Department of Corrections believes the first prisoner with a confirmed case of COVID-19 April 2 was exposed while on a trip outside the Columbia Correctional Institution.

On Sunday, the DOC confirmed three additional cases in the system. The three inmates had not left the prisons recently, according to DOC spokeswoman Anna Neal.

One of the three cases is at Columbia where three employees have also tested positive.

The other two inmates with COVID-19 are at Oshkosh Correctional Institution. No employees there have tested positive, so it’s unclear how the virus could have gotten into the prison.

Wisconsin Data

Key messages — April 9, 2020

Do you think you need to see a doctor?

Contact your physician or complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

For questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can : Text: COVID19 to 211-211, Visit: 211Wisconsin.org, or Call: 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

: Do you have any personal protective equipment (PPE)? You can donate or sell large quantities of PPE to help Wisconsin communities that need it the most.

of PPE to help Wisconsin communities that need it the most. Wisconsin is resilient. And resilience is our way forward. Resilient Wisconsin will help us grow as a state in the face of COVID-19. We can’t change our current reality, but we can change how we react to that stress. Reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of physical distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection. You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

? You are Safer at Home . Research coming out of the World Health Organization on COVID-19 as well as research on previous pandemics all support strategies like Safer at Home and physical distancing policies. The point of these policies is to buy more time in order to build our health care capacity, including buy needed medical supplies, find more health care professionals, ensure adequate hospital bed and critical care capacity, increase testing, and bulk up our contact tracing teams. This will allow us to get our state ready for the surge and beyond. The science and the data tells us that staying at home is effective. So, please don’t get discouraged; we need to remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can together to stop the spread of COVID-19. With all of us doing our parts, staying safer at home, we will get through this.

.

