(Updated) WI Senate Denies Pfaff Nomination as DATCP Secretary
With Gov.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Ag Groups go to Bat for Pfaff Before Confirmation Vote13 hours ago
- Farmers Face Snow, Cooler Temps While Wrapping Up Harvest13 hours ago
- Schlafer Replaces Doyle as Foremost Farms CEO13 hours ago
- Tony Evers blasts GOP firing of ag secretary as ‘political BS’13 hours ago
- Republican lawmakers plan to try to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes — and pre...13 hours ago
- (Updated) WI Senate Denies Pfaff Nomination as DATCP Secretary15 hours ago
- Senate Ag Committee Chair Marklein Explains ‘No’ Vote15 hours ago
- Sen. Ron Johnson’s Homeland Security committee briefed on threats to US16 hours ago
- State Senate passes pair of bills toughening OWI penalties16 hours ago
- WATCH: Salty Evers slams GOP over Pfaff firing16 hours ago
- Snow, cold temperatures expected across Wisconsin17 hours ago
- Tigers Paw Prints to State (Listen to our Features on The Lady Tigers Trip to State)18 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.