UPDATE: Wausau School District closer to adding cell antenna on school
The Wausau School District moved one step closer to adding a cell antenna on top of an elementary school.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wildfires tear through California wine country; 20,000 evacuated3 hours ago
- UPDATE: Wausau School District closer to adding cell antenna on school3 hours ago
- UPDATE: State help given to probe of officer’s death3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game4 hours ago
- Wisconsinite sees history in the making at U.S. Supreme Court7 hours ago
- Stevens Point EMT, former officer faces more child sexual assault charges9 hours ago
- Lawmakers schedule hearing on ‘sanctuary city’ bill9 hours ago
- Marinette Marine wins contract on latest littoral combat ship9 hours ago
- Naked man Manitowoc police accidentally set on fire this summer arrested again10 hours ago
- Lee, Rose M., age 66, of Adams10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.