UPDATE: "Very intoxicated" Medford man fired 8 shots in standoff

MEDFORD (WAOW) – A Medford man high on a cold and flu remedy and "very intoxicated" fired eight shots from a pistol into the ceiling and walls of his home and held police at bay for five hours before surrendering peacefully, according to Taylor County court documents filed Thursday.

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.