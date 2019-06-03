UPDATE on Necedah School Bus Accident

On Monday, June 3, at 6:59 AM, a Necedah School District bus was eastbound on Whistling Wings Drive in Germantown Township when it was struck by a vehicle exiting a driveway. The vehicle struck the front door on the passenger side of the bus. There were eleven students on the bus. None of the students or the drivers were injured in the accident. The children were transported to school on a different bus.

The operator of the vehicle, Samuel Snow, age 29 of Germantown, was issued two citations, one for failure to yield right of way and one for operating after revocation.

The accident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





