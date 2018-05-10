UPDATE: Names released in Taylor Co. stabbing
According to police, 25-year-old Derek Novak of Phillips stabbed 24-year-old Stormy Webber of Medford Thursday afternoon over relationship and child care issues.
Source: WAOW.com
