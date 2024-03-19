Update: Names Released in Fatal Monroe County UTV Crash

Further information is being released related to the UTV crash that occurred early Sunday morning (3/17) that left a local woman dead and a man injured.

Danielle Fields, 23, of Sparta died due to the injuries she sustained after the UTV she was a passenger in, crashed.

The initial investigation showed that Keegan Savor, 24, of Sparta was driving the UTV when it crashed. He too was injured and transported to an area hospital. On 3/18 he was released from the hospital and taken to the Monroe County Jail where he was booked on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

The investigation is still on-going and no additional information is planned to be released until the investigation is complete.

Source: WRJC.com







