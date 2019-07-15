UPDATE: Missing Eau Claire Woman Found Safe

Eau Claire Police say 26-year-old Aubrey Wisniewski was found safe this morning. Police began looking for Wisniewski Sunday after she left her home in Eau Claire but reportedly did not arrive at her planned destination in Appleton. Police say Wisniewski suffers from mental illness and recently made comments about harming herself.

Source: WRJC.com





