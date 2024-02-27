Update: Madison could see biggest temperature swing in history
Madison saw a record high of 70 on Tuesday and was in the teens shortly before daybreak on Wednesday.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
BB FULL Game: Bangor at Royall (Panthers Win Outright SBC Championship)
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 8:16 PM
Mile Bluff brings virtual intensive care to Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 5:59 PM
KYLE DEGNER AND HEATHER HERSIL EARN WISCONSIN 4-H KEY AWARD
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 5:58 PM
John Hamm Talks to Teague Fenwick Calls Royall & New Lisbon Wrestling Matches at State
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 5:42 PM
Mauston Wrestling State Highlights & Interviews
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 5:40 PM
Madison native Joe Gothard to lead MMSD
by Bob Hague on February 27, 2024 at 5:05 PM
The leader of Minnesota’s second largest school district has been tapped to lead schools in his hometown of Madison. St. Paul Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard has been named the new Superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, […]
New details on alleged abuse of missing 3-year-old Elijah Vue
by WRN Contributor on February 27, 2024 at 4:59 PM
In Manitowoc County, more details have come to light about the case of missing Elijah Vue. The criminal complaint against 39-year-old Jesse Vang stated that he had helped his teenage son get on the bus the morning of February 20th, and when he came […]
Quinnell, Callie Michele Age 17 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 27, 2024 at 4:04 PM
Local WIAA Girls Regional Basketball Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on February 26, 2024 at 8:36 PM
