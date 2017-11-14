UPDATE: Gunman's mother says son was frustrated by feud
The mother of the gunman who killed four people during a shooting rampage in Northern California said he called her a day earlier and told her "it’s all over now."
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Marathon Co. doubles the county board chair’s salary3 hours ago
- Sandy Hook families push to reinstate lawsuit against gun manufacturer3 hours ago
- Packers Bring Back Goode Again3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game4 hours ago
- GOP resurrects bill exempting rent-to-own from consumer act4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Badger 5’ game4 hours ago
- UPDATE: At least 2 people taken to hospital after Medford apartment fire4 hours ago
- Gorski to challenge Krug for 72nd Assembly seat for the second time7 hours ago
- Dr. Charles Szyman trial day two: Ex-patient's husband says she was 'a walking z...8 hours ago
- Threshold for high blood pressure lowered9 hours ago
- Hunting season, no Aaron Rodgers drive Packers ticket prices down9 hours ago
- Manning, Phyllis Elizabeth, age 79, of Friendship9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.