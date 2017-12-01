UPDATE: Flynn has promised Special Counsel 'full cooperation' in Russia probe: Source

Retired Lt. Gen Michael Flynn has promised “full cooperation” in the special counsel’s Russia investigation and, according to a confidant, is prepared to testify that Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians, initially as a way to work together to fight ISIS in Syria.

Source: WAOW.com

