UPDATE: Driving drunk, killing man lands Tigerton woman in prison for 15 years
A 30-year-old Tigerton woman is sentenced to 15 years in prison after a drunken-driving crash that killed an Antigo motorcyclist and severely injured his daughter.
Source: WAOW.com
