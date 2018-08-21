UPDATE: body recovered in Dane County flooding

Madison firefighters recovered the body of a man who was swept away by floodwater on the city’s West Side Monday night. Two other people in the vehicle the man was driving were rescued by people who came to their aid. Search Underway For Missing Man Swept Away In West Side Floods Location: Piping Rock Road […]

