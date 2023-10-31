Upcoming Blood Drive At Mile Bluff

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston invites the public to donate blood at an upcoming two-day blood drive that will be held on Wednesday, November 8 from 9 am to 2 pm, and Thursday, November 9 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Across the state, blood supplies are running very low. Blood donors are essential to ensure life-saving blood is available for those who need it. Each donation made touches the lives of up to three people.

Make a blood donation during the drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center on November 8 and 9 and receive a Noodles & Company coupon for a buy one entrée, get one half off. While supplies last.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for anyone who would like to donate, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

To reserve your spot, call the Blood Center of Wisconsin at 1-877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff Medical Center in the mobile drives.

Source: WRJC.com







