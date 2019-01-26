Up to a foot of snow, plummeting temperatures, dangerous wind chills on the way
Up to a foot of snow is on the way for northeast and central Wisconsin Sunday and Monday, while wind chill temps keep dropping.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
