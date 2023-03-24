Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night events
The National Hockey League’s Pride nights are in the spotlight after some high-profile incidents. The events have been held annually for several years by NHL teams to show support for the LGBTQ community. A handful of players have objected to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Republicans reject Gov. Tony Evers' $3.8 billion plan for building projects, but it's not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Democrats called the deadlocked votes "a power grab" while Republicans said the overall price tag was too high.
In De Pere District 1, Amy Kundinger faces challenge from candidate Phil Collins; winner...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM
District 1 is in the northeast portion of De Pere, one of four De Pere City Council races this year in which the incumbent faces a challenge.
Shipyard Tour is the only chance to go behind the scenes at this Sturgeon Bay shipyard
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will welcome visitors on guided tours May 6 during the 30th annual event that raises funds for local Rotary Club projects.
Oconto municipal judge candidates share why they're running, other views
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Steven Brazeau and Cheryl Young will square off in the April 4 election for the position that adjudicates the city's ordinance violation cases.
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, challenger Chad Weininger say they received threatening...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 5:08 AM
Campaign staffer says "Many of us have received letters or calls (that) say the same or worse."
Northern Sky Theater names Grandberry director of new initiative for developing writers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 11:45 PM
Lachrisa Grandberry has been with the original musical theater company for five years as a performer, writer and composer.
Law enforcement, task force warn Lake Winnebago region sees historic number of fentanyl...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on March 23, 2023 at 9:42 PM
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group seized about 6,300 grams of illegal substances containing fentanyl in 2022 across four counties.
Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly says he's not bothered by association with 'stop the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2023 at 8:51 PM
Presler, organized so-called "stop the steal" rallies held to promote false claims about Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat, is stumping for Kelly.
Heavy, wet snow in upper Wisconsin, Minnesota raises risk of serious Mississippi River...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2023 at 8:31 PM
"It's almost not a question of whether or not we do flood, but how severe it'll be," said Jordan Wendt, service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in La Crosse.
