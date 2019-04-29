Unwanted Subject Escorted Off of Mauston High School Property

At approximately 11:50 AM Mauston High School contacted the Mauston City Police to escort an individual off school grounds. The individual did not enter the school building and at no point were students or adults in danger. No schools were placed on any restrictions. Should you have any questions, please contact the District Office at 608.847.5451. Thank you. Dr. Christine M. Weymouth, Superintendent of Schools.

