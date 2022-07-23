Unvaccinated people died at a rate 3.5 times higher in June than those who got a booster, Wisconsin DHS said
The Wisconsin DHS recently released June data surrounding COVID-19 illness after vaccination.
Friday's preparations at Lambeau Field for Manchester City and Bayern Munich practices
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2022 at 7:47 PM
Lambeau Field readies to host a friendly between Manchester City and Bayern Munich soccer teams
Ron Johnson issues statement backing abortion exceptions for rape, incest, life of the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2022 at 5:38 PM
Ron Johnson, running for a third term in November, laid out his stance on abortion, contraception in lengthy statement.
Bice: Trump endorsed Tim Michels after ranting about 2019 tweets of Kleefisch and Brian...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2022 at 5:07 PM
Ex-President Donald Trump objected to an old tweet showing former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch's daughter with son of Justice Brian Hagedorn.
Severe weather expected later today in Green Bay could impact Bayern Munich-Manchester...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2022 at 2:55 PM
Bayern Munich-Manchester City match could be impacted by scattered thunderstorms.
Going to the Bayern-Manchester City match at Lambeau Field? Here's what you need to know...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2022 at 2:24 AM
Except for a few things, like parking, soccer match at Lambeau Field will be much like attending football game for fans.
T-28 Trojan Warbirds stop at Sheboygan Memorial Airport on way to EAA
by Sheboygan Press on July 23, 2022 at 1:36 AM
A group of some 25 T-28 Trojan Warbirds touched down at Sheboygan Memorial Airport on their way to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.
How to watch and what to know about Sunday night's Republican governor debate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 22, 2022 at 11:35 PM
Three Republican hopefuls looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will take the stage Sunday for a televised debate at Marquette University.
Looking for merchandise for the Bayern-Man City soccer match at Lambeau Field? The...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM
Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off July 23 and Lambeau Field and the Packers Pro Shop is stocking related merchandise.
