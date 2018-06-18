Unregistered voters to get special postcard reminders in June

State elections officials are making sure people register to vote ahead of the midterm primaries by sending out postcard reminders. Those reminders are going to all eligible voters in the state who aren’t currently on voter rolls. Wisconsin Elections Commission Spokesman Reid Magney says the cards are different from political mailings you might be getting […]

Source: WRN.com

