University of Wisconsin System bans TikTok use
University of Wisconsin System officials say they will prohibit the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in emails on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
UW System restricts use of TikTok on UW-owned devices
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2023 at 9:24 PM
A growing number of states and universities have restricted the video-sharing platform over cybersecurity concerns.
One person dead in Monday night fire in village of Wausaukee
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 24, 2023 at 7:33 PM
Fire crews were dispatched at about 9:15 p.m. Monday to a burning building on Elizabeth Street.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/23
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM
Rockets Rally Falls Short in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2023 at 5:58 PM
New Lisbon Girls Basketball Blasts De Soto 64-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM
Bubla, James L. Age 66 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM
Kewaunee County dairy farmer Kinnard is elected president of state dairy organization
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 24, 2023 at 12:50 AM
Lee Kinnard, who co-owns a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) in Casco, will serve a two-year term with the Dairy Business Association.
Evers will deliver State of the State address on Tuesday
by Bob Hague on January 23, 2023 at 11:03 PM
Governor Tony Evers will deliver the annual State of the State address Tuesday night. State government has a budget surplus that’s projected to hit $6.6 billion, so Evers is likely to talk about the need to increase state shared revenue to […]
Abortion rights rally highlights Wisconsin Supreme Court race
by WRN Contributor on January 23, 2023 at 5:57 PM
Events took place around the nation including in Wisconsin, for Sunday’s 50th anniversary of the now overturned Roe versus Wade ruling. In Madison, protestors took part in a Bigger than Roe march on State Street before making their way to the […]
