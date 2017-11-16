University of Wisconsin study finds carbon emissions increase when land is converted into crops for ethanol
The increased carbon emissions is equivalent to 20 million new cars driving down American roadways every year, according to the researchers' estimates.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
