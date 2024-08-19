University of Wisconsin president wants $855 million in new funding to stave off higher tuition

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman is looking for the state to give the college system an additional $855 million to stave off tuition increases. The UW administration wants to ask the Legislature for the money in the 2025-27 state…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.