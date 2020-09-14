University of Wisconsin-La Crosse pauses in-person instruction for two weeks as cases spike there and in other cities that host UW campuses
With its own surge of COVID-19 cases, UW-La Crosse issued a shelter-in-place for campus dorms and paused in-person instruction for two weeks.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'I walked away with my life that night': Wounded Kenosha medic Gaige Grosskreutz tells...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 2:12 PM
Gaige Grosskreutz is a paramedic who went to protests in Kenosha to help people who needed medical attention. He was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse.
-
An evangelical activist could draw big crowds to Milwaukee, Madison and Kenosha as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM
Evangelical activist Sean Feucht is holding three Wisconsin rallies this week. His past summer events have drawn thousands, who largely forgo masks.
-
Wisconsin Army recruit found dead in barracks in South Carolina
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 12:49 PM
The military is investigating the cause of death of Pvt. Michael Wise, who was found dead Saturday morning at basic training barracks.
-
'Inconceivable!': More than 110,000 tune into 'A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 12:47 PM
Some 110,000 people tuned into "A Virtual Bride Reunion" on Sunday night, making the event an inconceivable fundraising win for Wisconsin Democrats.
-
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse pauses in-person instruction for two weeks as cases...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 12:46 PM
With its own surge of COVID-19 cases, UW-La Crosse issued a shelter-in-place for campus dorms and paused in-person instruction for two weeks.
-
More than 350,000 accounts tweeted after Kenosha violence. Experts say bots were likely...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 12:45 PM
After Kenosha, social media users were sometimes sharing content that disinformation experts believe were created by bots or foreign instigators.
-
Getting 47% was enough for Trump to win Wisconsin last time. The winner will probably...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 12:43 PM
Strategists in both parties think it will take more than 47% of the vote to win Wisconsin in 2020.
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Record-setting day sees 1,582 more cases, positive rate of 20.5%
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 13, 2020 at 8:49 PM
The new 1,582 cases accounted for 20.5% of the results confirmed Sunday, the highest percent positive since widespread testing began.
-
Trump Flotilla parade along the Fox River
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 13, 2020 at 8:13 PM
Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a boat parade on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, along the Fox River.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.