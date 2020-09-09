University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire quarantines six dorm wings just days into the fall semester
UW-Eau Claire quarantined 184 students for possible exposure after six tested positive for COVID-19.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire quarantines six dorm wings just days into the fall...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 9, 2020 at 12:21 AM
UW-Eau Claire quarantined 184 students for possible exposure after six tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'This is an outside insurgency': Ron Johnson suggests CARES Act may be funding Kenosha...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2020 at 11:43 PM
Johnson said groups that set fire to buildings and looted in Kenosha are likely part of a coordinated effort.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin for third straight day
by bhague@wrn.com on September 8, 2020 at 11:31 PM
For a third straight day, no new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin. That’s according to the daily summary from the state Department of Health Services. The number of test results reported dropped to one of its lowest points in […]
-
Brown County coronavirus update: Cases grow at Bay Port High School, St. Norbert College
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2020 at 10:03 PM
The college reported 21 students have coronavirus.
-
‘Failure not an option’ for co-chairs of Speakers Task Force on Racial Disparities
by Bob Hague on September 8, 2020 at 9:58 PM
Failure is not an option. That’s the message from the co-chairs of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ Task Force on Racial Disparities. State Representative Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison), has accepted the role of co-chair. “We cannot allow […]
-
Wisconsin reports 717 new COVID-19 cases and record positive rate, as Evers asks FEMA not...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 8, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The new cases make up 17.6% of the total tests run since Monday, the state's highest rate in the pandemic.
-
Jill Biden speaks with Green Bay-area moms juggling teaching school, job duties
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 8, 2020 at 9:41 PM
Green Bay parents tell Biden of challenges of being parent, teacher, holding a job. One opted to quit a banking job to help educate her autistic son.
-
Fatal Motorcycle Accident Claims Life of Adams Man
by WRJC WebMaster on September 8, 2020 at 8:30 PM
-
Johnson mostly on track with claim that flu is harder on kids than COVID-19
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 8, 2020 at 8:08 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson mostly on track with claim that flu is harder on kids than COVID-19
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.