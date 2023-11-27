University of Minnesota Duluth senior defensive lineman dies of genetic heart condition

University of Minnesota Duluth senior defensive lineman Reed Ryan has died of a genetic heart condition. Ryan died Tuesday at a Duluth hospital. His obituary said the 22-year-old went into cardiac arrest one week earlier following a football team workout…

