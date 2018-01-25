Universities that won't take funding from anti-smoking group

Public health schools at 17 universities in the U.S. and Canada say they won’t accept research money from the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World because of its ties to the tobacco industry. The foundation was created in September with nearly…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.