United Way report: 1/3 of Wisconsin households struggle with basic needs

A new report from the United Way of Wisconsin shows about one-third of state households struggle to afford basic needs. The study is based on 2018 data, so it doesn’t take into account any impact from COVID-19. The United Way report shows 11-percent of households were living below the federal poverty line, and 23-percent are […]

