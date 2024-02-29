United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties Now Accepting Funding Applications
United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties is currently accepting funding applications for programs that address the Education, Income, Health, and Safety Net Services areas of our Plan for Community Well-being. Programs that receive funding in this cycle will receive a one-year grant for 2025.
How to Apply
Programs must complete and submit an online application available at www.uwswac.org. Completed application and uploaded supporting documentation must be submitted by 4:00pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024. No late or paper applications/supporting documentation will be accepted. Please read the instructions and FAQs before beginning. If your organization is applying for multiple programs, you must complete the online application for each program. Please complete each page before beginning the next.
For any questions about the funding application, please contact Ben Eberlein. You can reach United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties at 715-421-0390.
About United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties
United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties is focused on changing and strengthening lives in our community. We mobilize our community in the areas of: Education, Financial Stability, Health and Safety Net Services supporting partner programs, community coalitions, and initiatives; providing 2-1-1 and Volunteer Center programs; and creating collaborative partnerships within our community.
You can help by engaging with us, uniting to create a thriving community. To learn more please visit www.uwswac.org.
Source: WRJC.com
-
United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties Now Accepting Funding Applications
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2024 at 7:34 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday February 1st
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2024 at 4:20 PM
-
Hillsboro Escapes Bangor with First win in 8 Years Over the Cardinals in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2024 at 4:14 PM
-
WBA Award
by WRJC WebMaster on February 1, 2024 at 5:58 PM
-
Bank of Mauston pledges $25,000 to Mile Bluff Building Campaign
by WRJC WebMaster on February 1, 2024 at 4:38 PM
-
GBB FULL GAME: New Lisbon at Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2024 at 8:47 PM
-
New Lisbon Police Department Dealing with GoFundMe Theft
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2024 at 5:16 PM
-
Update: Pickup vs Horse Drawn Vehicle Accident Near Hillsboro Results in Drunk Driving...
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2024 at 4:55 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/30
by WRJC WebMaster on January 31, 2024 at 4:04 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.