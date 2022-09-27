United Facts of America: How partisan television media fuels persistent echo chambers
Can Americans escape partisan news echo chambers? Researchers David Broockman of the University of California, Berkeley and David Rothschild of Microsoft Research discuss cable news and misinformation in the United States.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Aaron Rodgers Book Club is back for another season on 'The Pat McAfee Show.' Here are his...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2022 at 10:17 PM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the latest selection in his book club on his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
-
Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul wants a double-digit biennium budget increase to fight crime
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 27, 2022 at 8:18 PM
Kaul said the criminal justice system has been underfunded for decades by the Republican-led Legislature, and it's time for the state to step up.
-
Text messages show Frederick Prehn sought to stay on DNR board to ensure conservative...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 27, 2022 at 8:16 PM
The newly released messages go further than previously released records in revealing the political nature of Prehn's decision to stay on the board.
-
MBMC Bringing the Beef to New Lisbon October 6th
by WRJC WebMaster on September 27, 2022 at 6:03 PM
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Ron Johnson endorsed by Milwaukee Police...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 27, 2022 at 5:43 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Green Bay School Board elevates tax worries amid referendum, interviews head-hunting firms
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2022 at 4:33 PM
The Green Bay School District wants residents to know that their taxes can't double even if their property value did.
-
Brown County weighs $27 million loan to get high-speed internet in rural areas. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Bug Tussel Wireless would extend higher-speed service into rural Brown County under a $27.2 million proposal under consideration.
-
Ticket prices for Packers-Bills game climbing to London game range
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Green Bay Packers fans looking for a bargain in next five weeks could consider Washington. Other games are more costly.
-
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski starts abortion rights PAC endorsing Democrats to prevent...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM
After losing her U.S. Senate bid, Sarah Godlewski turned her campaign into a fund to block a Republican supermajority and defeat Ron Johnson.
