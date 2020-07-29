Union Center Water is Safe Again

The water is safe to drink again in the village of Union Center.

On July 23, the village issued a Do Not Drink Notice after it appeared someone may have tampered with the village reservoir, opening up the possibility of contamination of the water.

On July 28, the village posted a notice on Facebook that the Do Not Drink Notice had been rescinded. The notice said all samples from the reservoir and the distribution system had been tested and are reported to be free of contaminants.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.