Union Center House Fire Claims Life
On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at approximately 7:34 a.m., the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a house fire in the Village of Union Center.
The Union Center Fire Department was paged to respond. Mutual Aid was requested from the Elroy Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Wonewoc Fire Department and the Wonewoc Area Ambulance.
Fire Department and Law Enforcement personnel were notified there were possibly two individuals inside the home at the time of the fire.
One individual was located safe at an address in the City of Elroy. Unfortunately, after an extensive search, Fire Department personnel located the body of the second individual inside the home.
The investigation into the cause of the fire and nature of death for the second individual is on-going. The name of the second individual will be released once family has been notified.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with the investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations.
Source: WRJC.com
Union Center House Fire Claims Life
