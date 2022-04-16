Undersheriff Andrew Zobal Announces Bid for Juneau County Sheriff

Yesterday it was announced that Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson would not seek another term as Juneau County Sheriff. Trying to fill Oleson’s shoes will be current Juneau County Undersheriff Andrew Zobal. Zobal recently announced his bid in a statement.

Family, friends, and citizens of Juneau County:

I would like to take this opportunity to announce my Republican candidacy for Juneau County Sheriff.

The responsibility of representing the citizens of Juneau County as their sheriff is something I take seriously. I believe my 25+ years of law enforcement in Juneau County has given me the experience, knowledge, and skills to lead the men and women of the Juneau County Sherrif’s Office.

I have had the privilege to serve as the Undersheriff of Juneau County for the past 4 years. During this time I’ve had the opportunity to supervise staff, oversee day to day operations, and make decisions to ensure the safety of not only Juneau County Sheriff’s Office employees, but the citizens of Juneau County.

If elected i would have an open door policy for everyone; grown and enhance mental health training for deputies to be able to assist those in crisis; continue the mental health/substance use counseling in the jail; build and strengthen our already strong community partnerships while continuing to look for opportunities to make new ones, and continue to be proactive in keeping drugs out of our communities.

I have been fortunate to be a lifelong Juneau County Resident. Growing up on a farm west of New Lisbon. Being a lifelong resident, I have been able to establish relationships throughout the county that have helped me to better understand each community and their needs. I believe that with my community relationships, I will be able to further promote a strong partnership between the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and our communities.

Thank you,

Andrew Zobal

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.