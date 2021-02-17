Underly, Kerr Advance to April Superintendent of Public Instruction Election

Pecatonica Area School District superintendent Jill Underly and retired Brown Deer superintendent Deborah Kerr are the two finalists for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction. Underly and Kerr won the most votes in Tuesday’s primary which included a total of seven candidates. Current State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor is not seeking another term. Underly and Kerr will meet in the April 6th election.

