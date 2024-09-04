Ultra swimmer abandons attempt to cross Lake Michigan again
An ultra swimmer’s attempt to cross Lake Michigan is over after 40 hours. Jim Dreyer was back on shore Wednesday, according to his online tracker. Dreyer, who is nicknamed The Shark, began swimming Monday night in Grand Haven, Michigan. His…
Tanker Truck Ignites on Fire in Median Near Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2024 at 4:19 PM
No Charges in Necedah Fire That Claimed 6 Lives
by WRJC WebMaster on September 4, 2024 at 4:02 PM
Titletown Report for 9/4/2024
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2024 at 10:55 AM
Packers are on their way to Brazil where they’ll face the Eagles in their series opener on Friday night.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 4, 2024 at 10:52 AM
Brewers fall to Cardinals in 12 innings, yet Magic Number drops to 13 – The Packers are on their way to Brazil this morning, will face Eagles on Friday night
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on September 4, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Wisconsin youth prisons meeting requirements, but staffers fear for their safety (MADISON) The latest report on conditions at Wisconsin’s youth prisons shows improvement. The 28-page document shows Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools are […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on September 4, 2024 at 8:50 AM
The Beatles invade Wisconsin! (MILWAUKEE) On September 4, 1964, a Liverpool band that was taking the world by storm played to a jam-packed Milwaukee Arena. The emcee for the Beatles one and only Wisconsin show was legendary Milwaukee disc jockey Bob […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 3, 2024 at 7:45 PM
The Brewers Magic Number to clinch the Central Division is 16, they’ll host the Cardinals tonight – The Packers will head for Brazil early tomorrow morning, face the Eagles on Friday.
Larson Jr., Francis Age 75 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2024 at 6:09 PM
Reedsburg Volleyball Team Wins Rapids Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on September 3, 2024 at 2:56 PM
