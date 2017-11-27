Ullein, Lavina Pearl Alice (Teske), age 85, of Mauston and Elroy

On Friday, November 24, 2017, Lavina Pearl Alice (Teske) Ullein, peacefully left this earth to join our Lord and Savior in heaven. Born September 18, 1932, in Leduc Alberta Canada to Mr. and Mrs. Gustav and Hilda Teske, Lavina grew up in the Leduc area. She was active in the Fredericksheim Baptist Church of Leduc. Her Christian faith was always very important in her life.After completing grade nine, she worked as a waitress, store clerk, and telephone operator. She returned to school, graduating as a Certified Nursing Aide. She worked several years in the rural hospitals in Peace River and Hanna, Alberta. In 1963 she moved to Milwaukee and worked in her brother’s George Webb Hamburger Parlor where she met Gabriel Ullein. They married in 1967, at Temple Baptist Church in Milwaukee and lived happily until his death in 2001. Lavina relocated to rural Mauston where she lived until moving to Heritage Manor, Elroy, in July 2016.

She is survived by two brothers Delmer G. Teske of Mauston and Douglas D. Teske of Leduc, Alberta Canada, and one sister Doreen J. (Teske) MacKenzie of Thorsby, Alberta, Canada. Her nieces, nephews and godchildren were always a big love in her life. She loved nature, birds, flowers and gardening. She always had a way to stay active. Music was her primary joy and she loved playing piano, at home, at church, and for friends at the nursing home.She loved people and tried to help others whenever possible.While watching the moon and stars she always said, “Heaven is ever so close.”

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 1 at Mauston United Methodist Church, 420 Suszycki Drive. Visitation at 12:30pm, service at 1:30pm, internment at Mauston Cemetery immediately after the service, with refreshments to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Mauston United Methodist Church.

