U.S. women’s hockey captain Meghan Duggan retiring

After a 14-year run with the U.S. women’s national team, Captain Meghan Duggan is retiring. Duggan made the announcement on Tuesday in an essay published by ESPN. “Hockey literally changed my life,” Duggan wrote. “I put on a pair of skates as a toddler and grew up through the sport. It’s been one of the […]

Source: WRN.com







