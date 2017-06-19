U.S. Supreme Court to hear Wisconsin redistricting case

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide the constitutionality of Wisconsin legislative districts as drawn by majority Republicans in 2011. By a vote of 5-4, the court also granted Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel’s application for a stay in the redistricting case, Gill v. Whitford. The stay prevents implementation of a ruling by a three-judge panel, which […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.