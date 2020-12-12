U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit, Wisconsin justices to hear Trump challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Texas lawsuit challenging election results in Wisconsin and three other states that went for Democrat Joe Biden. The suit originated from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, joined by Republican AGs from numerous other states. Republican members of Congress including Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin signed on in support. But […]

