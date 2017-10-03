U.S. Supreme Court hears Wisconsin redistricting case

Those challenging Wisconsin’s 2011 legislative redistricting expressed optimism Tuesday morning about about their chances of success, after the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case. The state is asking the high court to overturn a decision last year by a panel of three federal judges, who ruled the maps drawn by Republicans were […]

