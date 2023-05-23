U.S. Supreme Court decision on affirmative action looms. How would UW-Madison student body change?
In California, a state where affirmative action is already banned, research showed “dramatic declines” in Black and Hispanic enrollment at flagship universities.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
As mental health needs surge in rural areas, bipartisan bill would expand services
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 11:02 AM
The lasting impacts of COVID-19, which only further isolated people working the land, exposed a latent if pervasive mental health crisis among farmers and ranchers.
-
Why is the Black infant mortality rate in Wisconsin still three times higher than the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The two key drivers of Wisconsin's racial gap in infant mortality rates are low birthweights and sudden unexpected infant death.
-
-
Latino community says Green Bay schools' facilities plan is inequitable. Here are the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Eleven Green Bay schools are up for closing. The board's vote in June isn't final, though that wasn't clear to the community or board members.
-
Door County cherries to be put in special summer soda from Sprecher Brewing
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM
Made from tart cherry juice sourced in Door County, the limited-edition summer soda pop will be available at select retailers.
-
How could Chicago sell Lake Michigan water to Joliet, 35 miles away? Five questions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2023 at 11:40 PM
Illinois doesn't need approval from the other states and provinces to divert Lake Michigan's water to new communities.
-
Green Bay and Madison are among best places to live in 2023-24 U.S. News Report;...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2023 at 11:34 PM
Wisconsin cities were prominently featured in U.S. News & World Report's Best States rankings report.
-
Green Bay-area man dies, 2 women injured in two-vehicle crash near Bay Shore Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM
The two vehicles collided while the man was traveling east on Bayshore Road Sunday afternoon.
-
DNR asks for assistance for turtles during nesting season
by Bob Hague on May 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to assist wild turtles during their nesting season. Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species are active from May to late June as they emerge to lay eggs. Their nesting migration often […]
