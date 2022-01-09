U.S. Senator Ron Johnson will seek third term

Stating that he “believes America is in peril,” Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is officially running for re-election to the U.S. Senate. The Oshkosh Republican announced his campaign with a Sunday op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, citing “Democrats’ complete takeover of government” as one reason for running again. Today, I am announcing I will continue […] Source: WRN.com







