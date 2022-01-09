U.S. Senator Ron Johnson will seek third term
Stating that he “believes America is in peril,” Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is officially running for re-election to the U.S. Senate. The Oshkosh Republican announced his campaign with a Sunday op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, citing “Democrats’ complete takeover of government” as one reason for running again. Today, I am announcing I will continue […] Source: WRN.com
-
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson will seek third term
by Bob Hague on January 9, 2022 at 6:13 PM
Stating that he “believes America is in peril,” Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is officially running for re-election to the U.S. Senate. The Oshkosh Republican announced his campaign with a Sunday op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, citing […]
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announces run for re-election, breaking pledge to serve...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9, 2022 at 2:49 PM
Democrats are eager to take on Johnson, who has been generally viewed in Washington as the most vulnerable GOP senator facing re-election.
-
Lifelong Fox Valley resident and Wisconsin lawmaker Bill Vander Loop dies at age 89,...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 9, 2022 at 3:16 AM
Bill Vander Loop, a Korean War veteran and paper mill worker, represented the the 5th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 1990 to 1998.
-
First responders rescue 27 people from ice off the shore of Point Comfort
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2022 at 10:43 PM
The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the ice appears to have been weakened from barge traffic Friday.
-
Prevea, Bellin and Aurora health systems begin offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM
Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine provider with a COVID-19 vaccine approved for children ages 12-17.
-
Buyer beware: When rural home sales and broadband dead zones collide, decent internet...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 8, 2022 at 3:39 PM
Buyers beware: When home sales and broadband dead zones collide, internet service is hard to find
-
'Daunting numbers': Record high COVID numbers hit HSHS hospitals across Wisconsin and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 8, 2022 at 12:13 AM
Even before COVID numbers peak following holidays, HSHS says two hospitals hit records of COVID patients needing hospitalization
-
$316 million Powerball ticket was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 7, 2022 at 11:41 PM
Lottery officials say the Wisconsin winner who will split the jackpot with a California winner bought their ticket in Green Bay.
-
Record number of COVID-19 cases continues as hospitalizations match November 2020 levels
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 7, 2022 at 11:28 PM
The one-day case count increased to a record high of 12,293 cases, while the seven-day average increased to 7,637 cases.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.