U.S. Senate candidate files pair of lawsuits in Wisconsin over ballots and voting machines
A Democrat running for Senate filed lawsuits alleging Wisconsin officials aren’t keeping some ballots secret and are not fully vetting voting machines.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
'Home is here': Northeast Wisconsin's surge in diversity forged by opportunities, grit...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 19, 2022 at 8:04 PM
Our region's Hispanic, Black, Asian and Indigenous communities boomed in a decade. Yearlong series debuts with the stories behind the numbers.
-
Kevin Nicholson, likely GOP candidate for governor, wants to close 'failing' schools,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2022 at 8:03 PM
Nicholson is proposing massive changes to the state's education landscape but did not answer questions about how he would accomplish his goals if elected.
-
U.S. Navy medical team extends stay at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay to assist during...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM
Team has enabled Green Bay hospital to increase capacity, reduce diversions and "refused transfers" and open newly constructed space
-
Performing the national anthem at Lambeau Field is 90 seconds of nerves, an adrenaline...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 6:39 PM
Faith Hill, Boyz II Men and Melissa Etheridge are among the famous names who have performed the national anthem for Packers games at Lambeau Field.
-
Flights to Green Bay full, demand for hotels, rentals surges ahead of the Packers playoff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM
Hotels and flights began to book quickly, and at premium prices, soon after the 49ers beat the Cowboys to move on to play the Packers at Lambeau Field.
-
State Democrats, Alex Lasry give up donations from billionaire who said 'nobody cares...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM
Wisconsin Democrats said they were donating $10,000 to a charity supporting Uyghurs, while Lasry's campaign said it was returning a $2,900 donation.
-
Fact check: Fitzgerald's claim on masks harming early childhood development lacks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM
U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald's claim on masks harming early childhood development lacks scientific proof.
-
Going to Lambeau for the Packers vs. 49ers game? Here are the best recommendations to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2022 at 4:35 PM
The Packers, like most NFL teams, have left it to fans to protect themselves from COVID-19 when coming to games this season.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/28
by WRJC WebMaster on January 19, 2022 at 4:19 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.