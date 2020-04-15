U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and other Democrats introduce bill to require CDC to release demographic information on coronavirus
Baldwin cited racial disparities in Milwaukee County, where African Americans have accounted for nearly half of coronavirus cases and most deaths.
Assembly meets, in person and virtually, and passes legislation to help the unemployed,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 3:18 AM
Nearly half of the 99-member state Assembly met in person Tuesday, the rest will participate from their homes across the state using video conferencing software.
Evers signals it could be a month before stay-at-home, school closure orders are lifted
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 2:53 AM
Evers told KSTP-TV in Minnesota that lifting the mandates won't be "like flipping a switch."
Computer modeling shows social distancing might be needed into 2022 to avoid coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2020 at 2:34 AM
Health experts say change should come gradually, rather than jumping from tiny gatherings to allowing concerts or sports events.
Johnson Controls directed to provide drinking water to homes with wells impacted by...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2020 at 10:04 PM
The PFAS contamination in Marinette is the most widely known in Wisconsin. In August, Johnson Controls said it was setting aside $140 million for cleanup.
Bill Smiley, who created one of Wisconsin's largest high school cross country meets, dies...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM
Bill Smiley was, one of his runners said, "a gem of a man, full of integrity, wisdom and had that chuckle." He died on March 26 of cardiac arrest.
Wisconsin Assembly approves COVID-19 relief bill
by Bob Hague on April 14, 2020 at 9:41 PM
With roughly half its members present in the Capitol, and the other half participating via video conference, the Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday passed a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package. It marked the first-ever “virtual” session in the […]
Trump administration set to unveil $15.5 billion in coronavirus aid for farmers, sources...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 14, 2020 at 9:20 PM
Trump administration set to unveil $15.5 billion in coronavirus aid for farmers
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for Wednesday, April 14
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 14, 2020 at 9:12 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
