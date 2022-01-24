U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson accuses Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of inciting Kenosha rioters
U.S Senator Ron Johnson charged Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes with ‘inciting’ rioters in Kenosha, during a TV interview on Sunday.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 24, 2022 at 1:47 AM
Evers campaign: Johnson is "spreading pants-on-fire lies about Kenosha and other tragedies to try to score political points and divide our state."
