U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany the only House member from Wisconsin to vote against AAPI hate crimes bill
Tiffany was the only Wisconsin House member to vote against legislation aimed at addressing the increase in hate crimes against the AAPI communities.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
House votes to create bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, with all 5 Wisconsin Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2021 at 11:44 PM
The House voted for an independent Jan. 6 commission, with 35 Republicans breaking with GOP leaders and joining Democrats in support.
-
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany the only House member from Wisconsin to vote against AAPI hate...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 19, 2021 at 11:05 PM
Tiffany was the only Wisconsin House member to vote against legislation aimed at addressing the increase in hate crimes against the AAPI communities.
-
Two Rivers shooting victim identified as Manitowoc Lincoln junior, more arrests made
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 19, 2021 at 9:39 PM
The 17-year-old victim of a shooting late Monday night in Two Rivers has been identified while police have arrested more suspects in the case.
-
Average COVID-19 cases and average daily deaths continue to decline
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM
Average COVID-19 cases declined for the 17th consecutive day
-
Gov. Evers likely to veto bill that would cut unemployment benefits by $300 each week
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2021 at 9:25 PM
"I would be less than honest if I didn't say I was strongly considering vetoing it, but I haven't decided," Wisconsin's Democratic governor said.
-
Republican leaders reject action on Evers’ latest special session
by Bob Hague on May 19, 2021 at 9:20 PM
Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday morning called a special session of the Wisconsin Legislature to address health care and economic recovery. Within hours, Republican leaders announced they won’t hold votes on Evers’ proposal, the same […]
-
Republicans reject Evers' plan to expand health care while putting $1 billion in new...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2021 at 9:02 PM
Wisconsin Republicans for years have fought efforts to expand BadgerCare Plus, the Medicaid program that provides health care to low-income residents.
-
Cleanup system approved for 'forever chemicals' in groundwater beneath Tyco Fire Products...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2021 at 8:48 PM
The Wisconsin DNR Tuesday conditionally approved the treatment system, which will clean groundwater beneath the Tyco facility in Marinette.
-
Charles Woodson, Al Harris to join Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in late August
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2021 at 7:54 PM
Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Charles Woodson and Al Harris finally scheduled after two coronavirus delays.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.