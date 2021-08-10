U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, Wisconsin's longest-serving member of Congress, won't seek re-election
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse will not seek re-election, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with his plans.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, Wisconsin's longest-serving member of Congress, won't seek re-election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse will not seek re-election, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with his plans.
-
Tammy Baldwin is a yes, Ron Johnson a no on $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2021 at 4:43 PM
The measure is aimed at shoring up and improving America's roads, bridges, railways, water systems, and broadband internet.
-
Fact check: WMC CEO in the ballpark on claim that Wisconsin's working-age population drops
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2021 at 4:40 PM
Wisconsin's working-age population drops while population in general grows
-
Evers vetoes election bills as Republicans question presidential election that has...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM
The Democratic governor said county officials should resist a Republican effort to seize their ballots and voting machines.
-
All-Conference Baseball Scenic Bluffs Team
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM
-
Thunderstorms expected in Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon; La Nina brings fall temperatures...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM
The storms are expected to develop between 3 and 6 p.m. and push east into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
-
Oconto Falls officer shot in line of duty released from hospital
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2021 at 2:19 PM
No charges filed yet over incident Friday morning.
-
Oconto Falls police officer in 'stable condition' after being shot during call for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2021 at 2:15 PM
The officer was shot in the head but continued to try to arrest the suspect, the district attorney said.
-
Oconto Falls woman accused of shooting officer remains in jail, as investigation continues
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM
Authorities have not yet provided the identities of the wounded officer or the woman accused of shooting her in the head.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.